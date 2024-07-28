Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 89,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 19,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Aurora Spine Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$23.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.