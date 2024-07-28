Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 9.4%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 44,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 102,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Get Avanti Helium alerts:

Avanti Helium Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.0700483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.