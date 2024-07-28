Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Avantor Trading Up 12.2 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

