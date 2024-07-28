Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price Up 12.1% Following Strong Earnings

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) shot up 12.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.57. 2,199,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,785,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after buying an additional 624,369 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Avantor by 14.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after purchasing an additional 297,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Avantor by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

