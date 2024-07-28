Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.29

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 187491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,468.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,310. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 124,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

