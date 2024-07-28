Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.81 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $891.42 million and $28.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00008880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,786.59 or 1.00059061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00072764 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,181,074 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,178,390.0201927 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.94359294 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $28,991,568.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

