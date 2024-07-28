Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Axos Financial to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

