Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Axos Financial to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Axos Financial Price Performance
Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.
Axos Financial Company Profile
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
