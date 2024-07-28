Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Azitra alerts:

Azitra Stock Performance

Shares of AZTR opened at $1.03 on Friday. Azitra has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.