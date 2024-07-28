Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 570.80 ($7.38).

A number of research firms have commented on BAB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 510 ($6.60) to GBX 565 ($7.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,833.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 533.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 506.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 361.80 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 575 ($7.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

