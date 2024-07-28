Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $206.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.89 and its 200-day moving average is $172.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

