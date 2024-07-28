Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.70

Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.70 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 543618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.30 ($1.08).

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £597.72 million, a P/E ratio of -327.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,923.08%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.