Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 414,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 454,209 shares.The stock last traded at $16.90 and had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $687.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,684,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 93,681 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

