Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BALY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 93,681 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

