Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Down to $51.30

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.30, but opened at $49.91. Bancorp shares last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 38,947 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bancorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

