Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stake Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $364.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

