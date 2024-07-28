Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.