Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

