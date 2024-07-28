Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Bank7 has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $390.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, CMO Lisa K. Haines sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $292,569.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $140,660.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Lisa K. Haines sold 8,062 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $292,569.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,660.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $184,561.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,603.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,634 over the last ninety days. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

