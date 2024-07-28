Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 35,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BANR opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

