Barclays Increases Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

