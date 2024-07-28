Barclays Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $52.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

