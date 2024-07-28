Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

