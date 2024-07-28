Barclays Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $72.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,200. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

