Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. Barnes Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 456.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $45.24.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on B

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $349,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.