Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.11, but opened at $38.05. Barnes Group shares last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 108,698 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 711.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,351 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 62,823 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 99,957 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

