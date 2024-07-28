Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Truist Financial

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BHC opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

