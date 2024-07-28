Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,175.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,350 shares of company stock worth $193,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

BTE stock opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.69. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$984.19 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.4249084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.45%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

