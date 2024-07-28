BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BCE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after buying an additional 221,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,725,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BCE by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,217,000 after purchasing an additional 435,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,678,000 after purchasing an additional 287,261 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 201.39%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

