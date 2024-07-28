BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

