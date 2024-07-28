BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,076,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.