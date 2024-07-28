Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 guidance at $0.48 to $0.54 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.480-0.540 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

