Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

