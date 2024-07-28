Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 944.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,996,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $712.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $837.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $819.96. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

