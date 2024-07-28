Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 508 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPL by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PPL by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

