Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 636 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trex alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Trex by 54.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $82.50 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.