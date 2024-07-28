Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 6,580 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 131,600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APP stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

