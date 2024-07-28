Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

