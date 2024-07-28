Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

