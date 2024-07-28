Bessemer Group Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FAF opened at $59.76 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.