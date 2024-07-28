Bessemer Group Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $554,685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $74,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after buying an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after buying an additional 417,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Shares of PPG opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

