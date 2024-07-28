Bessemer Group Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $92.71.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

