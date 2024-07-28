Bessemer Group Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.16. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $178.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

