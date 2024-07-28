Bessemer Group Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,682,000 after buying an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $68.41 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Kforce’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

