Bessemer Group Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.