Bessemer Group Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 8,626.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

