Bessemer Group Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 169.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

