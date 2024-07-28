Bessemer Group Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 250.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,236,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Guy C. Hachey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $63.66 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

