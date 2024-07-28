Bessemer Group Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA opened at $221.24 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.55.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

