Bessemer Group Inc. Has $432,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

