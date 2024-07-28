Bessemer Group Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

