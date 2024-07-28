Bessemer Group Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,051,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,166,000.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $181,813.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $98.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.